Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Stake in Sabre (SABR); Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Value Declined While Apg Asset Management Nv Boosted Position by $4.21 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 293,022 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 472,230 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74 million, up from 409,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 106,909 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC PTI.O : RBC INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $11 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – JUST EAT PLC JE.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 11/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 04/04/2018 – TERANGA GOLD CORP TGZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6.50 FROM C$4.50; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Major Bank Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA and Retire Early – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP Alert: 3 Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabre Corporation (SABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K Sabre Corp For: Aug 01 – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Al Murshed Travel and Tourism signs an exclusive agreement with Sabre – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

