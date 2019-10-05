Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Its Sabre (SABR) Stake by $7.45 Million; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 338,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.77 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 81,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 989,632 shares. 1.86M are held by Investors. Ifrah Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 13,637 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 201 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd has 1.27% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 51,459 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 985,815 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 79,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% or 537,124 shares. Capital Ww has invested 0.11% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Cwm Lc owns 32,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston International Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 200 shares. 87,984 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 348,196 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $335.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 93,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,594 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

