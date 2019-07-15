Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Its Crane Co. (CR) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Decreased by $38.50 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 18,644 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.12M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 374,841 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. $24,950 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was bought by Cook Donald G.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AXS) by 454,971 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $320.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc..

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 176,306 shares to 928,841 shares, valued at $152.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Another trade for 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 was sold by Van Haren Julie. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. 7,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80 million on Friday, January 25. BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 29.

