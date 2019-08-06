Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $3.87 Million as Share Value Declined; Lateef Investment Management LP Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $515,183 as Stock Value Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 10.57 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 503,182 shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 976 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 9,702 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 5,825 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc has 0.24% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd owns 7,290 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 97 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 7,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,216 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 6,099 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 20,027 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 2,414 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,400 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 345,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.01 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 178,382 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 67,111 shares. Voya Management Limited Co invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heartland Advisors holds 202,885 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 1,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.11% stake. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 460,783 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 2,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gp reported 0.09% stake. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Co owns 690 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.35 million shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il reported 48,566 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 98,010 are owned by Ww Asset Inc.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,840 shares to 297,196 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 222,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).