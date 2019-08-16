Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $101.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nelnet (NNI) Stock Value Rose While Aqr Capital Management Decreased Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 78,458 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 85,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 19,615 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nelnet Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNI); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2012-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2017-1; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 8.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691.00M, down from 9.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 905,089 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Services Incorporated holds 54,364 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Company holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 8.38 million shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Roanoke Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 12,135 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.18% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 18,619 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 40,370 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group owns 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,827 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc owns 140,292 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25,982 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 8,388 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na invested 0.18% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 742,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,473 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Renaissance Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 76,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 6,858 shares. Parkside Bank Trust invested in 966 shares or 0.02% of the stock. General Amer Inc holds 370,000 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 29,100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 74,700 shares. 5,116 were reported by Zebra Limited Liability. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prescott Gp Capital Ltd reported 0.27% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 66,270 shares to 91,755 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 796,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).