Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Its Parker (PH) Stake by $128.40 Million; Stock Value Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding by $800,544; Stock Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 750,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.80 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $164.08. About 84,665 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 8,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 59,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 50,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 119,455 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair® recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,423 shares to 49,417 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics L by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,651 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares to 283,204 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. The insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178.