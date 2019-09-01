Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Position in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by $5.20 Million as Shares Rose; Usa Technologies (USAT) Market Valuation Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 392,341 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares to 532 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp. by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 109,713 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 138,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 56,906 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 686,000 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 40,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,839 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl owns 65,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Macquarie Group Ltd has 137,451 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 15,809 were accumulated by Caprock. Pictet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 21,118 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Management owns 0.79% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 287,935 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc reported 112,830 shares stake. Northern Corp accumulated 674,438 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Tech Ltd Com accumulated 488,031 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 422,604 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 10,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated holds 1.72M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 25,464 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Investment invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 283,188 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 0% or 72,126 shares.