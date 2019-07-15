Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Crane Co (CR) as Market Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 159,477 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.42 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 1.30M shares to 28.07 million shares, valued at $659.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In accumulated 3,930 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 271,421 shares. 2,784 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Sei Invs invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 16,023 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 283,204 shares. Fund Management Sa reported 8,600 shares. Sit Associate Inc reported 19,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 3,853 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 129 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 71,156 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L also bought $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, May 30.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $53.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 4,758 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caprock owns 4,842 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Limited reported 4.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Griffin Asset Management reported 16,340 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 717,768 shares. Pitcairn owns 4,402 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 248,250 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 592,000 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Boys Arnold holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,279 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.35% or 822,351 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 6,350 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,050 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust has 51,548 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 2,100 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.