Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted By $28.55 Million Its Sothebys (BID) Holding; DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (DSNY) Shorts Down By 78.26%

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DSNY) had a decrease of 78.26% in short interest. DSNY’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.26% from 2,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 20.77% or $0.0477 during the last trading session, reaching $0.182. About 2,000 shares traded. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Sothebys (BID) stake by 32.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 771,530 shares as Sothebys (BID)'s stock rose 49.42%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 3.15M shares with $119.05 million value, up from 2.38M last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 263,889 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets services for the distribution of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company has market cap of $10.01 million. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers Play MPE, a digital distribution service for moving broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Qorvo Inc stake by 842,016 shares to 10.68M valued at $766.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 12,341 shares and now owns 532 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.