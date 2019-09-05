Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stake; United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Sentiment Is 1.47

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) stake by 25.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 100,714 shares as Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s stock declined 12.74%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 491,908 shares with $47.99 million value, up from 391,194 last quarter. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. now has $767.34 million valuation. The stock increased 3.87% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 35,012 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 22 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 15 cut down and sold their stock positions in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.50 million shares, up from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 3.78% above currents $110.49 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Pinebridge Lp accumulated 0.01% or 3,754 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 14,945 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc stated it has 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Price T Rowe Md owns 416,879 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% or 6,965 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 23,194 shares. 4,253 were reported by Citigroup. American invested in 5,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company owns 4,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Inc has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,102 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 1.24M shares to 8.38 million valued at $691.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Versum Materials Inc. stake by 479,380 shares and now owns 1,569 shares. Qorvo Inc. was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 297 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) has risen 0.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $430.56 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

