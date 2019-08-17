Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Position in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by $152.74 Million as Market Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised by $2.40 Million Its Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Communication Limited Liability Co invested in 0.59% or 1.72M shares. Crestwood Advsrs Lc has invested 1.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.47% or 250,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 2,155 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp reported 453 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 676,987 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability reported 10,056 shares stake. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 465,615 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 290,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kessler Invest Grp Lc has 182,064 shares. Martin Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 367,123 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,898 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Rbf Capital has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Natl Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,861 shares. 4,948 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Field & Main Savings Bank invested in 4,976 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 10,347 shares. Park Circle accumulated 300 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 18,256 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 200 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 107,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.27% or 5.40 million shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 215,242 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Conning has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,971 shares. Wellington Shields Company Lc owns 29,300 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41 million shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $225.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 98,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,371 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).