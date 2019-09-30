Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Price Declined; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Decreased Its Holding by $5.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 68.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3.85 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632.82M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36,824 shares to 273,778 shares, valued at $518.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 914,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92 million for 119.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.