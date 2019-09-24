Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased By $9.14 Million Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake; Roundview Capital Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 65,265 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 795,372 shares with $111.90 million value, up from 730,107 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $7.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 229,960 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions

Roundview Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 22.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 10,136 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 55,217 shares with $2.81M value, up from 45,081 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 6.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.30% above currents $54.32 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”.

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 36.66% above currents $135.92 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, April 17.