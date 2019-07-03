Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Wesco International (WCC) Holding by $3.13 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased Its Position

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 504.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 741,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 888,723 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.94M, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 488,621 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 59,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 736,817 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06M, down from 795,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 282,711 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. 684 shares were sold by Manelis Michael L, worth $49,393 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Altshuler Barry sold $99,725. Shares for $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84M. Garechana Robert also sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Kaufman Ian.

