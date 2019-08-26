Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by $180.48 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Phocas Financial Has Raised Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 25,943 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.54M, down from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 2.42 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS also bought $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Citigroup Inc stated it has 2,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 11,982 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership holds 5,660 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Llc invested in 8,876 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Stifel Fincl accumulated 3,035 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 23,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Hussman Strategic Incorporated reported 13,500 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 3,841 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 235 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.71% or 163,277 shares. Argyle Capital has invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Leisure Cap Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,803 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins owns 234,880 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. 76,236 were reported by 1St Source Savings Bank. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested 2.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthquest owns 4,638 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 8,530 are held by Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc. Heartland Advisors Incorporated stated it has 205,372 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Portland Global Advisors Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 582,234 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 2.80M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Eqis Inc owns 39,426 shares. Moreover, Platinum Inv Ltd has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Retail Bank holds 20,051 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).