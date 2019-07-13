Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stake; WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Had 4 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report. Citigroup maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. See WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $155 New Target: $136.5 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $136 New Target: $136.5 Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $155 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $116 New Target: $137 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $155 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) stake by 28.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 98,058 shares as Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 244,371 shares with $29.97M value, down from 342,429 last quarter. Carlisle Companies Inc. now has $7.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 237,529 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman L P has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). New York-based Laurion Mgmt L P has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 117,900 are owned by P Schoenfeld Asset Management L P. Fpr Prns Lc holds 2.85% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 884,828 shares. Epoch Prtnrs holds 31,992 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 12,100 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 21,225 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 452,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 18.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Zealand watchdog sues Westpac arm over failure to disclose credit card terms – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australian banks slapped with tougher capital requirements, pressure on dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 438,295 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63M. ROBERTS DAVID A also sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Selbach Scott C sold $2.50 million.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 23, 2019 – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Monday, July 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $14800 target. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 6,377 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De invested in 11,725 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 18,497 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 1,750 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Company owns 23,637 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 28,120 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C has 3.25 million shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 95,099 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 65,413 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 6,387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Kennedy Cap stated it has 35,783 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.16 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.