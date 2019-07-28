Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $5.93 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,320 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, down from 554,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 277,911 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mnuchin Defends DOJ Antitrust Probe, Confirms Trip To China – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Capital Llc has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,033 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares. Advisory has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,995 are held by Timber Creek Cap Lc. Guardian Capital LP owns 781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,219 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 307 shares. Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Natl Bank And Tru Com invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Asset Management owns 631 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein invested in 12,127 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Product Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 275,918 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 323 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Correction: Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $119.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 23 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 58,810 shares. Kanawha Cap Lc holds 3,802 shares. Strs Ohio holds 177,303 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 105,261 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% stake. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Homrich Berg reported 2,701 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 472,617 shares. Citigroup owns 39,975 shares.