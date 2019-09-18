Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased By $444.41 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Pacad Investment LTD Lowered By $532,000 Its Lear (LEA) Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 51.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.68M shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 1.59 million shares with $421.87M value, down from 3.28 million last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $271.43. About 1.77M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 3,800 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 200 shares with $28,000 value, down from 4,000 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 252,492 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Global Endowment Management Lp holds 0.04% or 2,980 shares. Atria Invests Ltd invested 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0% or 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 18,898 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 5,820 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 35,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 25,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sei Invs invested in 17,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 5,935 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.48 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 12,251 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 0.02% or 71,382 shares. Spitfire Capital Limited owns 5.12% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 35,127 shares.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Roku Inc stake by 47,119 shares to 58,315 valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,529 shares and now owns 2,069 shares. Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.33’s average target is 28.23% above currents $118.01 stock price. Lear had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 12. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05 million for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.59 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.66 million on Wednesday, July 24. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $250 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 9.94% above currents $271.43 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $31900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $31700 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.