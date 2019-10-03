Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake By $12.84 Million; Tutor Perini (TPC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 18.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 93,726 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 411,594 shares with $56.76M value, down from 505,320 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.19% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 781,781 shares traded or 101.81% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 63 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 60 sold and decreased equity positions in Tutor Perini Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 40.58 million shares, down from 41.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tutor Perini Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 37 Increased: 48 New Position: 15.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation for 270,879 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 330,418 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 1.53% invested in the company for 124,620 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,122 shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $679.52 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It currently has negative earnings. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 238,466 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has declined 28.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply

Analysts await Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TPC’s profit will be $28.65M for 5.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Tutor Perini Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 216.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $15400 lowest target. $163.25’s average target is 36.28% above currents $119.79 stock price. Acuity Brands had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 811 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 9,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% or 16,100 shares in its portfolio. 27,600 were accumulated by Midas. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Exane Derivatives owns 623 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,013 shares. Bell National Bank owns 2,718 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 2,705 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Brown Advisory accumulated 2,144 shares.