Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake By $3.13 Million; Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 36.90%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 70,000 shares with $6.49 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 182,277 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 59,059 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 5.20%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 736,817 shares with $39.06M value, down from 795,876 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 282,711 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 earnings per share, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $68.26M for 10.66 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research Inc accumulated 7,675 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 22,041 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 8,794 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 165,318 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 10,087 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,028 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 133,129 are held by Comml Bank Of America De.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 400,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 532,761 shares and now owns 632,761 shares. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann bought $99,987 worth of stock or 1,874 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo maintained WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 709,425 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,701 shares. 8,112 are held by Bbt Capital. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.1% or 8,875 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 167 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 71,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 736,817 were reported by Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Company. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Co holds 472 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 22,477 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Us Bank De holds 1,681 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.01% or 11,150 shares. 7,008 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio.