Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Stake in Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) by $9.77 Million; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 478,595 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.13. About 59,803 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 896,881 shares to 9.21M shares, valued at $765.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 515,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.20M shares, and cut its stake in Despegar.Com Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group invested in 56,340 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 5,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 386,751 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2,360 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Prudential holds 26,044 shares. Northern invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 416,879 shares. Loews Corporation holds 0% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 2,769 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,303 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 3,754 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $255.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30B for 31.37 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

