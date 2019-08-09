Vulcan Value Partners Has Boosted Holding in Sothebys (BID) by $28.55 Million; Aes (AES) Share Value Declined While Gateway Advisory Has Decreased Its Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 279,915 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Sells Modigliani Nude for a Record $157 Million

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 5.04M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank holds 160 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.05% stake. Voya Inv Management reported 519,312 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 150 shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% or 329,397 shares in its portfolio. 33,770 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 60,561 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 22,343 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co invested in 71,035 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 321,666 shares. Capital Guardian owns 2.84M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 8.20 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 430,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,934 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 85,163 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tcw Gru Incorporated holds 1.23% or 7.12 million shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 337 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Com holds 85,957 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 116,313 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Carret Asset Limited Co has 10,367 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 37,184 shares.