Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holding by $29.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Brinker Capital Position in Centene Del (CNC) Increased by $482,936 as Shares Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 295.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 9,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 12,196 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 3.44 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 194,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 730,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.57 million, down from 924,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 114,624 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 14,974 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Vulcan Value Prtn Lc accumulated 730,107 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 40,252 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 361,001 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,714 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 93,547 shares. 6,094 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 113,815 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 51,597 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.