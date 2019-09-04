Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $31.95 Million as Shares Rose; Agf Investments America Has Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stake by $4.95 Million as Shares Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 22,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 36,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $285.8. About 39,610 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4.22 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79M, down from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 196,293 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kames Plc holds 8,921 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 939 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 137 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,328 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,872 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc invested in 37,018 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 11,438 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dnb Asset As accumulated 17,524 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc accumulated 6,200 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc invested in 0.85% or 40,677 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,165 shares to 58,394 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 63.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lipe Dalton stated it has 5,590 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 7,410 shares. 3,196 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.49% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Middleton And Communication Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,754 shares. Madison Inv Inc holds 10,500 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 7,452 shares. Cibc has 45,919 shares. Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Lc holds 17,565 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 19,982 shares. 76,722 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.12 million for 9.74 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $119.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.