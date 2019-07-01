Vulcan Value Partners Cut Position in United Parcel Services (UPS) by $48.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Adams Express Company Trimmed Its Stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR) as Share Price Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Portland General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 84,174 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Services Inc. (UPS) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 437,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.49 million, down from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.48. About 1.40M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37M shares, valued at $149.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.46M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.