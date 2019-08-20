Vulcan Value Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); Dover (DOV) Position Has Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 42,476 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 25,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 22,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 193,637 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Co has 107,552 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 6,337 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 5,732 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 410,069 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 16,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 2,332 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 45,997 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.04% or 18,556 shares. Convergence Invest Lc owns 4,164 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh holds 107,132 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 1.34 million shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 97,042 shares.

