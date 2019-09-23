Vulcan Value Partners Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Share Price Rose, Glenview Capital Management Boosted by $27.29 Million Its Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 51,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.08 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 1.94M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 18.43 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.91M, up from 14.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 636,902 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 704,736 shares to 7.67 million shares, valued at $137.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,778 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS to add hundreds of holiday jobs in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Com has invested 0.92% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 16,200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,139 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,615 shares. South State owns 25,350 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 151,392 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Telos Capital Mgmt has invested 0.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montecito State Bank & Tru has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Ally Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Sarasin And Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.58% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 874,548 shares. Haverford holds 4,890 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 18,062 shares. Cullinan has invested 0.84% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Pcl invested in 0% or 214,370 shares. Barclays Plc reported 127,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital reported 42,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,633 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Coliseum Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 5.89% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Carroll Financial Associate holds 2,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 41,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Management invested in 2.30 million shares. West Family Investments Inc invested 1.71% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Raymond James Svcs Advsr accumulated 13,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity.