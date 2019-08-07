Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Position by $9.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 752,151 shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 116,003 shares traded or 59.57% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability New York stated it has 1.06% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 10,143 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 5,914 shares. 134,662 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 4,760 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 1% or 96,455 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 5,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 8,104 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 23 shares.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” on April 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vontobel Asset Management’s Global Equity Capabilities Win Lipper Recognition – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marcato Capital Enters IMAX (IMAX), Raises Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Five Virtus Funds Awarded 2019 Lipper Awards – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm’s 10-Year Anniversary – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,175 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $382.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).