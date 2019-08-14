Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $152.74 Million; As Trinet Group (TNET) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.04 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.44M, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2,502 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20M, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 49,271 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,495 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 8,103 shares. 14,105 are held by Duff And Phelps Management Com. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 12,072 shares. 44,971 are owned by Conning Inc. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline Tru has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 536,407 are owned by Twin Secs. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 537,458 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Mgmt has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc reported 105,968 shares. Affinity Limited Liability owns 159,169 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 203,414 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares to 532 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.