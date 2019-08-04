Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $100.70 Million as Valuation Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Its Position

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 5,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 514,728 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.89 million, down from 520,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 779,563 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $174.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boston Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 2,224 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0.24% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northstar Asset Management Lc holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 29,341 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,103 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management holds 2,058 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.47 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp Ny reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 3.46% or 19,487 shares in its portfolio.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. by 213,573 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 305,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM).