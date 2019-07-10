Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Holding in Crane Co. (CR); Weybosset Research & Management Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.24. About 72,598 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 15,190 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com holds 0.05% or 88,545 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 180,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership accumulated 559,707 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 22,061 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Ma reported 2,115 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.29% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Allen Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 955,887 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 21,800 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 8,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co invested in 76,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Lc owns 45,187 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,389 are owned by Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.46M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Shares for $152,586 were sold by Williams R Sanders.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 4.64M shares to 383 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 750,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. Shares for $154,767 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.