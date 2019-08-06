Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Crane Co (CR) Holding By $23.77 Million; Shorts at Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Lowered By 18.48%

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Crane Co (CR) stake by 107582.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 282,941 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 283,204 shares with $23.97M value, up from 263 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 325,939 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) had a decrease of 18.48% in short interest. OTLK’s SI was 1.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.48% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 4.92M avg volume, 0 days are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s short sellers to cover OTLK’s short positions. The SI to Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s float is 57.1%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 262,453 shares traded. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has declined 67.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.28% the S&P500.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. The company has market cap of $59.86 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 18,132 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 27,018 shares. Jensen Invest reported 8,060 shares stake. Montag A And Assocs owns 6,975 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James holds 77,079 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,600 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 58,294 shares. 506 are owned by Motco. Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 1,179 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 1.07 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Freestone Holdg Limited stated it has 8,811 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank invested in 5,299 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has 3,680 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,193 are held by Us Financial Bank De.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. DA Davidson maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Wednesday, July 24. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $10700 target. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, May 29.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L, worth $154,767.

