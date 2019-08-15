Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose While Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 20.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 340,281 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,019 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 373 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 19,360 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P. Asset Mngmt Gp holds 1,971 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Montag A & Assoc reported 0.31% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 187,514 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 5,764 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 1,131 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 3.64 million shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 2,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 626 shares. New England Rech holds 9,900 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.07% or 32,814 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $117.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 21,943 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 21,312 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. 14,719 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Ltd. Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 2.4% or 24,548 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 8,060 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 153,960 shares. 13,500 were reported by Opus Investment Mngmt Inc. Patten Grp Incorporated has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares. 41,620 are held by Duff Phelps Invest Management. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 37,566 shares. 25,724 were reported by Financial Advisory Inc. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.40M shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi holds 80,767 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 41,409 are owned by Curbstone Fin Mgmt.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.