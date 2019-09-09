Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Value Rose While Electron Capital Partners Increased Its Holding; As Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) Share Price Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Upped Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 930,985 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 5,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 12,618 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc Com by 4,103 shares to 4,718 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 793,386 were reported by Axa. Smart Portfolios invested in 114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.41% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 64,240 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cls Investments Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 3,033 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,790 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 506,161 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Veritable LP has 9,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 34,100 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 73,618 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 312,659 shares. 2.15 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of stock or 764,501 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 545,298 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 221,879 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment owns 228,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 31,646 shares. Nomura reported 0.08% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.05% stake. Northern Trust accumulated 1.64 million shares. Waterfront Prns Ltd Liability invested in 175,000 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 12.68M shares. Fort Lp accumulated 993 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chemical Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,528 shares. Hartford reported 14,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).