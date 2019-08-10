Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake Has Boosted by Electron Capital Partners Llc; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $2.43 Million; Market Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 173,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 4.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 494,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.