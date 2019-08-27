Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose While Polar Securities Boosted Holding; Keystone Financial Planning Has Upped Its Altria (MO) Stake by $404,871 as Valuation Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 265,300 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41M, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 98,020 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.32B market cap company. The stock increased 7.15% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 23.56M shares traded or 202.71% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 16,075 shares. 125,796 are held by Washington Tru Bancorporation. M&R Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,509 shares. Smithfield reported 3,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.02M were reported by M&T Bancshares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,900 shares. 14,356 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru. Hikari Power holds 0.87% or 145,190 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Management accumulated 0.36% or 17,417 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc owns 12,095 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 11,152 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc owns 41,510 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 4,191 were accumulated by Goelzer Investment Inc.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc by 235,400 shares to 184,600 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 623,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Modern Media Acquisition.