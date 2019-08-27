Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Market Valuation Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 209,780 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 3.09 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,500 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,490 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,837 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).