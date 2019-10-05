Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Upped Position by $1.42 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 75,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 859,100 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,735 shares to 811,068 shares, valued at $112.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 21,125 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment LP has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Virginia-based Quantitative Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford has invested 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Centurylink Management Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,128 shares. Windsor Mgmt Lc has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Woodmont Counsel Lc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ancora Advsrs Limited stated it has 43,719 shares. Davis R M holds 275,828 shares. Forte Capital Adv has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 107,043 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 92,551 shares. Mairs And Inc holds 14,236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,213 shares. 92,955 are held by Yhb.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt owns 2,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 221,226 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.15% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 152,960 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 32,324 were reported by Acg Wealth. 12,343 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.04% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 64,141 shares. 4.05M are held by Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd owns 191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 9,209 were reported by Asset Inc. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 4,742 are held by Qs Limited Liability.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).