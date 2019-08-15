Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Position by $5.62 Million; Westend Advisors Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Stake by $26.67 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 47,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 145,785 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 193,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 610,979 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.34 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

