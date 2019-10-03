Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Boosted Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50 million, up from 152,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 1.16 million shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.39M shares or 5.17% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 155,146 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Lc holds 15,746 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 38,332 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co owns 25,431 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 194,720 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 50,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 14.52M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 410,711 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.4% or 10.35M shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 1.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Prtn Llp has invested 1.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 54,923 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis stock drops after earnings, as pot sales miss revised target – MarketWatch” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials Hosts Aggregates Day 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.