Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $17.58 Million; Amphenol (APH) Valuation Rose While Torray Has Trimmed Its Position by $405,140

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 347,361 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 702,096 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership reported 746,249 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Carderock Management accumulated 65,556 shares. Addenda Capital Inc stated it has 55,278 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 78 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,568 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 67,178 shares. Moreover, Serv Corporation has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 80 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 1.17M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.25% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Uss Inv has 1.4% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 1,421 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares to 40,625 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $259.90M for 27.41 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

