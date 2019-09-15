Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Position in Amgen (AMGN) Has Increased by $51.68 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 369,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.86M, up from 731,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 91,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.35M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 976,473 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.27 million shares to 12.28 million shares, valued at $645.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 603,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.