Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Coresite Realty (COR) Stake by $18.33 Million; Share Value Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 159,782 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.68. About 168,608 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 159,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 399,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.97M, down from 558,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 68,794 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12,150 shares to 60,972 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 660,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,329 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR).

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CoreSite Realty (COR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Tech Continues Driving Data Center Growth: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreSite Realty Corporation: 4.0%-Yield And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite: An Attractive Technology REIT With A Sustainable 4.13% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,594 are owned by Phocas Financial. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 338,660 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 478,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 90,710 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 10,948 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 46,590 shares. 248,837 were reported by Adelante Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Naples Global Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 3,495 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.49% stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 7,372 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 3,474 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 5,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 5.29M shares. Kennedy Cap has 49,559 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Hosts Aggregates Day 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 58,752 shares. Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jennison Associate Lc owns 295,164 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Montag A And holds 0.34% or 27,583 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Commerce holds 9,320 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.08% or 2,755 shares. Webster Bank N A stated it has 12,171 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2.59 million shares. 1,457 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Company. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 112 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 147,820 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $32.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 303,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).