Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Capital Innovations Increased Holding by $739,505; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Share Price Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 701,898 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Company has 119,658 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Korea Inv holds 228,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Baldwin Mngmt Lc reported 8,995 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 334,838 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 80,320 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 41,682 shares. Hartford Management holds 14,366 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4.39 million shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 14,178 shares. New England Rech And Inc has invested 0.79% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 483,407 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 15,798 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.