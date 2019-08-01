Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Its Holding by $17.98 Million as Shares Rose; Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Facebook Class A (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 46,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers it was using tactics like Cambridge Analytica:; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES INTERNAL DEFINITION OF ‘TERRORISM’ FOR FIRST TIME; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 152,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.62 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.14 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 309,600 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $86.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 199,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,305 shares to 61,911 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP).