Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Holding; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holder Halsey Associates Has Increased Stake by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 9,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 610,979 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares to 29,130 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 170,535 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.05% or 6,475 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,346 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 89 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 657 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 970,408 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Hl Fincl Llc has invested 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Investment Advisors Ltd stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sit Investment Assoc Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 101,715 are held by Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. 9,572 are owned by Blb&B Llc. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 70 shares. Colony Group Limited Com has 0.55% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 173,656 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.61% stake.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,966 shares to 43,966 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,672 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

