Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Price Rose While Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Its Holding; As Sabre (SABR) Stock Value Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp analyzed 16,230 shares as the company's stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 64,880 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 81,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 28,371 shares as the company's stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.54M, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 914,508 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 2,649 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 545,298 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,869 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 35,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 121,608 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 4,992 shares. Cap Innovations Lc stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 3,600 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management. Edge Wealth Llc owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 669,305 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baldwin Mngmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 8,995 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 182,144 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Century Cos Incorporated reported 715,472 shares stake.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 128,740 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $685.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 88,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)