Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position Increased by Weitz Investment Management Inc; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Teradata Del (TDC) Position by $4.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 116,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 289,697 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, up from 172,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 1.07 million shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 318,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.67 million, up from 292,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 1.04 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc reported 223 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 16,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,283 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust stated it has 10 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,213 shares. 49,539 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 275 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.06% or 246,445 shares. 365 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 16,095 shares. Art Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 541,059 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,450 shares. 8.72 million were reported by Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 52,098 shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $283.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 48,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

