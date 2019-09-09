Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position Has Increased by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Rose While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.98 Million Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 391,729 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 604,462 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 31,000 shares to 174,150 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgepoint Educ (NYSE:BPI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $313.69M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares to 49,890 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 122,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,880 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.