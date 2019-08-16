Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc; Ballentine Partners Has Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 1.56M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 36,178 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 31,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 164,979 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,179 shares to 156,637 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,470 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,875 shares to 51,741 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.